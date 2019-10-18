Blood

bloody drain
Bloody hell! Iowa basement soaked with 5-inch blood flood
Adam Pockross
Oct 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Blood
Tag: gross

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Blood
Tag: Death
Science is nearing a psychic blood test that can accurately predict when you'll die
Josh Weiss
Aug 23, 2019
blood donation
Tag: Science
Tag: Blood
Tag: Death