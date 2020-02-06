Shaun the Sheep

Paul Rudd
WIRE Buzz: Paul Rudd to Escape from Virtual Island, Walking Dead teases midseason return, more
Josh Weiss
Feb 6, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Mike Flanagan
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
WIRE Buzz: Mike Flanagan has a Nightmare on Elm Street pitch; Netflix nabs Aardman films
Jacob Oller
Nov 22, 2019
Robin Robin Press Still
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mike Flanagan
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street