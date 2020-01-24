Tigra & Dazzler Show

Howard the Duck comic
Marvel axes Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler from its Hulu animated lineup
Josh Grossberg
Jan 24, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tigra & Dazzler Show
Tag: animation
Tag: Marvel Television
Tag: Marvel
Tag: M.O.D.O.K.
Tag: Howard the Duck

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Tigra & Dazzler Show
Tag: Watchmen
WIRE Buzz: Marvel fires Tigra & Dazzler Show writers mid-production; Game of Thrones, Watchmen top AFI list; more
Jacob Oller
Dec 4, 2019
watchmen
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tigra & Dazzler Show
Tag: Watchmen