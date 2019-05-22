Vanity Fair

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Vanity Fair
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teases new team-ups, Kylo Ren's 'maybe-bond' with Rey
Jacob Oller
May 22, 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Daisy Ridley as Rey)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Vanity Fair
Tag: Movies
Tag: Get Out
Tag: Jordan Peele
Get Out is not in Rod's imagination and more theories explored by director Jordan Peele
Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2017
img_0520.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Get Out
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: Movies
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Marvel
Kevin Feige teases new MCU era, plus 3 other things we learned from Vanity Fair's Avengers issue
Josh Weiss
Nov 27, 2017
avengers-age-of-ultron-movie-poster.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Marvel