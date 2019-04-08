Goldfinger

Honor Blackman in Goldfinger
Honor Blackman, James Bond's Pussy Galore and Jason and the Argonauts' Hera, dies at 94
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Goldfinger
Tag: James Bond
Tag: obituary
Tag: Tania Mallet
Tag: 007
Tag: Honor Blackman

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Nadja Regin
Tag: obituary
Nadja Regin, Bond girl in From Russia with Love and Goldfinger, dies at 87
Josh Weiss
Apr 8, 2019
Nadja Regin on the set of Goldfinger
Tag: Movies
Tag: Nadja Regin
Tag: obituary
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tania Mallet
Tag: James Bond
Tania Mallet, Bond Girl from Goldfinger, dies at 77
Matthew Jackson
Apr 1, 2019
Tania Mallet Goldfinger publicity still
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tania Mallet
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Movies
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Goldfinger
Aston Martin releasing recreations of 007's car from Goldfinger, complete with working spy gadgets
Josh Weiss
Aug 20, 2018
MV5BMTU5NjQ0NTAxOV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNTMxNTgzNA@@._V1_
Tag: Movies
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Goldfinger
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Goldfinger
Guy Hamilton, director of four James Bond films, passes away
Don Kaye
Apr 21, 2016
GoldfingerHamilton.jpg
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Goldfinger