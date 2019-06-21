Joey Soloway

red sonja cover 3
Red Sonja movie adaptation forging ahead with Tomb Raider & Witcher writer
Vanessa Armstrong
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Joey Soloway
Tag: Red Sonja

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Red Sonja
Tag: Joey Soloway
Red Sonja reboot back on track with Transparent creator as writer and director
Don Kaye
Jun 21, 2019
Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil
Tag: Movies
Tag: Red Sonja
Tag: Joey Soloway