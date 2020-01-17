Skip to main content
SYFY
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Videos
Full Episodes
Search
Shows
TV News
Watch Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Schedule
SYFY WIRE NEWS
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Videos
Full Episodes
Menu
More
Videos
Full Episodes
All SYFY Shows
Top Shows
Explore the animated side of SYFY
All Shows
All Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
More from SYFY:
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
SYFY WIRE News
Search
https://www.syfy.com/don-t-feed-the-humans/videos/101-mating-day
Don't Feed the Humans
Watch Season 1
Episodes
17 Episodes
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
17
My Horf Will Go On
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
16
My Dinner With Horf
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
15
The Apparatus
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
14
A Small Uprising
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
13
A Pair of Jacks
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
12
Origins: Earl
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
11
The Probot
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
10
Escape?! Pt. 4
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
9
Escape?! Pt. 3
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
8
Escape?! Pt. 2
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
7
Escape?! Pt. 1
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
6
Primus Time
1 of 2
next ›
View All Episodes
Videos
12 Videos
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
12
Earl's Origin Story
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
11
Daddy Issues
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
10
Caveman's First Words
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
9
Primus's Epiphany
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
8
Undercover Operative
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
7
June Learns About 'Release'
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
6
Testimonials
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
5
New Neanderthal
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
4
Humans See Their New Merch Line
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
3
Humans Meet Their New Diet
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
2
Jack Reveals His Birthday Suit
Don't Feed the Humans
Season
1
, Episode
1
Humans Must Mate For an Audience
View All Videos
More Animated
Futurama
Watch Full Episodes
The Pole
Watch Full Episodes
Devil May Care
Watch Full Episodes
See All Shows
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message