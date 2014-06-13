Latest Stories

Return of the Jedi_0.jpg

16 father-son films for genre fans to watch on Father's Day

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Jun 13, 2014

One of the most important human elements in storytelling has long been the father-son dynamic, and sci-fi and fantasy are no exception, rife as they are with stories of succession, confused parentage and male bonding. What better way to celebrate Father's Day, then, than by kicking back with your dad and/or son and watching a genre classic (although, yes, we are stretching the concept of "classic" pretty far here)? 

Is there a genre film you share with your dad? What's your favorite father-son sci-fi classic? Let us know in the comments!

Return of the Jedi.jpg
Return of the JediThis is probably the first thing most sci-fi fans think of when the whole father-...
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.jpg
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeA face-meltingly good story of archaeology turned interesting...
Back to the Future.jpg
Back to the FutureA son tries to hook his dad up with his mom (after first having to ward off his...
Austin Powers.jpg
Austin PowersWho can forget the hilariously tense dynamic between Doctor Evil and his rebellious...
Frequency.jpg
FrequencyA detective reaches through time to stop a murder and bond with his father, violating all...
Big Fish.jpg
Big FishA fabulous original score by Danny Elfman contributes to an enchanting tale about a father...
The Mist.jpg
The Mist For father-son combos who are truly twisted, we recommend this bleak tale that ends with...
Real Steel.jpg
Real SteelA divorce and custody battle braces this robot-fighting movie, as Hugh Jackman's washed-...
Day after Tomorrow.jpg
The Day after TomorrowThis world disaster film follows an "I told you so" father and his trapped...
The Shining.jpg
The ShiningOK, so Jack Torrance probably isn't winning any Father of the Year Awards, unless they...
Krrish 3.jpg
Krrish 3A scientist and his superhero son take on a world-spanning conspiracy in this Bollywood hit...
Tron Legacy.jpg
Tron: LegacyAll of the action in this tale of a father and son trapped together in dad's computing...
After Earth.jpg
After EarthThis film stars a real life father-son duo: Will and Jaden Smith. M. Night Shyamalan...
Future Zone.jpg
Future ZoneA son travels back in time to save his bounty hunter dad from a gang of criminals,...
Infected.jpg
InfectedA father and son must fight against an infected group of hunters in this B-list film. It's...
What Dreams May Come.jpg
What Dreams May ComeA visual treat exploring the afterlife, What Dreams May Come is, ultimately,...
Tag: indiana jones
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Father's Day
Tag: father-son movies

