Vampires in space? Vamp-stronauts could create supernaturally strong habitats from blood and cosmic dust

Space vampires won’t be swooping down on astronauts anytime soon (and astronauts won’t be morphing into them), but blood could revolutionize space crypts—uh, habitats.

It sounds gory, but human blood is the secret ingredient that could give preternatural strength to future habitats on the Moon and beyond. Researchers at the University of Manchester have proven it with what they are now calling AstroCrete. Blood contains a protein that can bind to lunar or Martian dust create a substance that rivals ordinary concrete. Add an acid from astronaut urine and that could give it strength that is positively unearthly.

Scientist Aled Roberts of the University of Manchester led a team of researchers in developing Astrocrete, who recently published a study in in Materials Today Bio. The substance was inspired by another project that involved attempting to make glue from synthetic spider silk. It was then that Roberts realized that the same chemistry that stuck pieces of glass together would work on both lunar and Martian regolith.

"We accidentally found that a protein from blood was really good at sticking glass together," he told SYFY WIRE. "When we realized that moon and Mars dust are also mostly silica, so that’s how we started the investigation. We added urea later on after we figured out the bonding mechanism, and figured urea could enhance the mechanism – which it did."

Anyone going to the Moon or Mars will need all the readily available resources they can get. It would cost an astronomical million-something dollars to launch and fly just one brick from Earth to Mars, if and when our species finally gets there. That isn’t a payload space agencies or commercial companies would want to pay for. Astronaut blood and urea, an acid found in urine, sweat and tears, are both readily available and renewable to create extraterrestrial regolith biocomposites (ERBs). These ERBs beat out the Earth stuff.

Astrocrete levels up the previous discovery of using astronaut urine as a binder by boosting its power with blood. Human serum albumin (HSA) is a protein in blood plasma that could hold together a habitat that already seems to be venturing into sci-fi horror. HSA is made by the liver and carries everything from enzymes and hormones to medications through your bloodstream. Made with simulated lunar and Martian regolith, concretes using HSA already showed higher compression power than regular concrete. Adding urea made it up to 300% stronger.

What sets HSA apart from other possible binders is that producing it doesn’t need any additional synthesis like artificial polymers or resins would. It is the most common protein in our bodies and synthesizes on its own. No other materials from Earth will be needed either, because the additive that makes it stronger, urea, is also produced by astronauts. But why urea? It isn’t just the convenience factor. Urea denatures proteins, meaning it breaks their weaker bonds. Proteins that are denatured and then treated with heat will aggregate, push water out and create much stronger bonds.

The only potential negative aspect of using HSA is that giving blood periodically could have adverse effects on astronauts' health, and it would be nearly impossible in microgravity, which messes with the human body enough. Things will probably be safer after landing.

"It might be feasible on the surfaces of the moon and Mars since the reduced gravity might not be such a problem as complete weightlessness," Roberts said. "Mars’ gravity is 38 percent the strength of Earth's, which is at least better than nearly zero. However, this is still unknown and would need to be determined experimentally."

If this sounds like too much sludge to put through a 3D printer, think again. The researchers tested out how suitable the vampire concrete was for 3D printing by creating a thin sheet of it, waiting for that to harden, and adding more and more thin sheets. They then left it exposed to a temperature of about 150 degrees Fahrenheit overnight so denaturing could really kick in and it could completely dry out and reach its maximum hardness. It was then tested for strength and proved to hold up to pressures of up to 135 pounds. Higher concentrations of HSA and urea will make it even more resilient.

The creators of Astrocrete won’t stop at blood. Roberts and his team are considering what other resources astronauts produce, such as keratin from hair and nails, collagen from dead skin cells, and other substances found in mucus, urine and even poop could do to keep humans alive in such desolate, radiation-blasted places as the Moon and Mars. Especially Mars.

"Hair could possibly be incorporated into materials as a reinforcing agent, for example," he said. "Collagen could be turned into a bio-plastic or glue, perhaps. In any case, we’ll need to be extremely resourceful and try to make the most out of everything."

This gives Bram Stoker’s famous Dracula quote “The blood is the life” a whole new meaning.