Check out this galactic gallery of Star Trek Into Darkness spaceship art

Here's a gorgeous collection of newly released Star Trek Into Darkness concept art by sci-fi wizard James Clyne, whose striking work on Transformers, Cowboys & Aliens, Oblivion and Ender's Game helped to define their distinctive visual styles. These dynamic images depict the many design details, faces and facades of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Klingon fighters and the elegant lines of Khan's ominous USS Vengeance. Damn the photon torpedoes and prepare for inspection.

(Via Nerd Approved)