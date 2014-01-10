Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/25
Sophie Turner demonstrates Jean Grey's power move on The Graham Norton Show
Tag: Movies
The Dark Phoenix cast show off their power moves on the Graham Norton Show
Indiana Jones Traps
Tag: Movies
Ranking the weirdest traps in the Indiana Jones movies
jessica cummings rekt global esports
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Jessica Cummings, ReKTGlobal associate
t1_Upload1.jpg

Check out this galactic gallery of Star Trek Into Darkness spaceship art

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 10, 2014

Here's a gorgeous collection of newly released Star Trek Into Darkness concept art by sci-fi wizard James Clyne, whose striking work on Transformers, Cowboys & Aliens, Oblivion and Ender's Game helped to define their distinctive visual styles. These dynamic images depict the many design details, faces and facades of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Klingon fighters and the elegant lines of Khan's ominous USS Vengeance. Damn the photon torpedoes and prepare for inspection.

(Via Nerd Approved)

t1_Upload1_0.jpg
t2_Upload1.jpg
t3_Upload.jpg
t5_Upload.jpg
t11_Upload.jpg
t13_Upload.jpg
t9_Upload.jpg
t7_Upload.jpg
t4_Upload.jpg
t12_Upload.jpg
t8_Upload.jpg
t6_Upload.jpg
t10_Upload_0.jpg
t14_Upload.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Art
Tag: Star Trek Into Darkness

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: