Bioscience company says they can bring back the woolly mammoth - but should they?

Science fiction makes it sound so easy. Take the genes of something extinct, fill in the spaces with similar ones from something extant, inject them into an egg cell, and you’ve got the embryo of something that last walked the Earth thousands or even millions of years ago.

No one has seen a woolly mammoth in 10,000 years. Now bioscience company Colossal is making the humongous claim that they can bring back the behemoth with emerging “de-extinction” technology that will use hybridization to bring back extinct species and save critically endangered ones. Is this a mashup of Jurassic Park and Ice Age waiting to happen? Or is it more viable than the sci-fi movie script it sounds like?

Colossal must have believers, because they have already gotten $15 million in private funding to realize their dream of seeing woolly mammoths thunder across Siberia again. They have also partnered with mammoth-obsessed Harvard biologist George Church. The funding they already have will allow them to support both Church’s research and experiments in their own Dallas and Boston labs to resurrect the creature. It could be a mammoth breakthrough — if it happens.

Just like missing links in dino DNA were replaced with frog DNA in Jurassic Park, Colossal wants to replace any mammoth DNA that has been forever lost to time with elephant DNA. The easier way to do that would be to edit the genes in extant elephant DNA to include as many mammoth traits as possible. Elephants don’t exactly have the built-in fur coat or extra fat insulation to survive a brutal Siberian winter. What is even more unreal is that the Colossal team claims they could possibly do this in a few years. But wait.

While there are amazingly preserved specimens of mammoth DNA that has not degraded much (because being trapped in permafrost put it into a deep freeze), there is one thing that would, at least theoretically, make hatching a dinosaur easier than birthing (more like re-birthing) a woolly mammoth. Dinosaurs were reptiles that laid eggs. That was all an embryo needed to develop until it emerged to the overjoyed face of Dr. John Hammond. So where is the uterus that will be needed to sustain what will grow into a 200-pound mammoth fetus?

This is exactly what some scientists mean when they question whether such a thing can really be done, and how possible it is doesn’t even get into the bioethics issues yet.

Mammoths are not an existing species on the verge of extinction. Using similar hybridization technology to bring something like the African White Rhino, of which there are only two females remaining, back from the brink will just boost the population in an environment where that species was recently part of the ecosystem. The ecosystem that the woolly mammoth used to be a part of has changed drastically since the last one succumbed to warmer climates and warped DNA. Nobody really knows what will happen if they are reintroduced to Siberia.

It could be that the mammoth would keep plodding around as it did before. However, with its natural predators extinct, it could end up becoming an invasive species that ravages the sub-Arctic lands it used to roam. Predators keep populations of their prey in check. The mammoths themselves would also have to eat. Though they chewed mostly on tundra grasses during the Ice Age, they also ate other species of plants that have long since vanished. Eating existing plant species could deplete the food sources of animals endemic to the region. Enter disaster.

Think of just how much a creature of that size would have to consume in order to stay alive, and you start to realize it could end up wiping out entire populations of species that rely on the same plants. Never mind that we really don’t know much about mammoth biology.

So could Colossal do it? Where they would find, or how they would invent, a womb massive enough is questionable. However, what is more questionable is whether they should.