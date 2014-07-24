Latest Stories

Firefly fans: Satisfy your Serenity love with this fantastic replica scale model

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 24, 2014

Here's a mouth-watering 1:124 scale model of the Serenity displayed during SDCC's preview night. Crafted by the artisans at QMx, this incredibly accurate replica was cast utilizing the exact filming miniature from Joss Whedon's beloved space-cowboy series and measures 26.5 inches long, 17 inches wide and 7.5 inches tall.   Its steel and aluminum armature is equipped with more than 100 LED lights, rotating engines and a wealth of precise engineering details.  No word yet on price or release date, but we guarantee this beauty will rocket off the shelves when available.

(Via Nerd Approved)

Tag: Firefly
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con

