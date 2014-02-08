Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Tag: Science
Can you really find micrometeorites in your gutter? Well…
Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
jules_verne_0.jpg

Happy Birthday, Jules Verne: 10 Verne creations that inspired modern tech

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Thor Jensen
Feb 8, 2014

One of the most influential writers in science fiction history turns 186 today. Jules Verne, author of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Journey To The Center Of The Earth, and many other stories, laid the groundwork for speculative fiction in the 1800s. And, like many futurists, the world was just a little slow to catch up. In this gallery, we’ll explore ten inventions that Verne made up and later became cold, hard reality.

submarine.jpg
Electric SubmarineProbably the most famous of Jules Verne's creations is the Nautilus, the massive...
helicopter.jpg
HelicopterWhen Jules Verne wrote Robur The Conqueror in 1886, powered flight was still in its...
videoconferencing.jpg
VideoconferencingVerne had many ideas about the future of media and communication – what author...
piezer.jpg
PiezerVerne loved using his ingenuity to come up with futuristic weapons, and one of the coolest...
space-capsule.jpg
Space CapsuleFrom The Earth To The Moon is one of Verne's best-remembered stories, and for good...
drone.jpg
Drone WarfareParis In The 20th Century is one of Verne's most unusual works. Written in 1863, it...
hologram.jpg
Holographic PerformancesNo, we're not saying that Jules Verne predicted Tupac at Coachella, but his...
electric-chair.jpg
Electric ChairAnother innovation from Paris In The 20th Century, this one is fairly grim. When the...
guided-missile.jpg
Guided MissileMany of Verne's creations were wielded by people who probably shouldn't have access...
solar-sail.jpg
Solar SailsThis is possibly the most recent of Verne's ideas to come to fruition, but it could...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Jules Verne
Tag: Science!

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: