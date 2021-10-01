Seed-shaped sensors floating on the wind could monitor the weather, pollution, and disease

If you grew up around maple trees, you probably spent time as a child playing with their seed pods. Their unique structure causes them to spin through the air as they fall, like a helicopter softly touching down. Various plants use the wind to spread their seeds over distances, increasing the likelihood that the next generation of tree or dandelion will find fertile ground from which to grow, but none so successfully capture the imagination as twirling maple seeds. Which is why scientists are looking at them as model structures for passive airborne microfliers, capable of measuring everything from air quality and pollutants to airborne diseases.

John Rogers and his colleagues at the biomedical engineering department at Northwestern University examined the structure of maple seeds as a basis for developing miniature airborne sensors. The results were published in the journal Nature.

Using computational fluid dynamics, they simulated the movement of hypothetical devices through the air, before constructing them. Taking into account aerodynamics, gravity, and drag, they found that mimicking the shapes of seeds found in nature maximized how long their microfliers could remain airborne. Furthermore, the helicopter-like shape results in more controlled flight and reduced tumbling.

“Depending on what elevation they’re dropped from, patterns of wind flow, and other environmental factors, some of the smallest ones could remain aloft for very extended periods of time,” Rogers tells SYFY WIRE. “I would guess it could be tens of minutes.”

Credit: John A. Rogers

Fliers were constructed in two sizes: microfliers measuring roughly half a millimeter, and two-millimeter macrofliers. Construction involves thin films of epoxy and a silicon wafer put through a series of reactions which result in strong bonding in some locations but not others. When the process is complete, the variable levels of adhesion across different locales cause the structure to buckle, creating the desired three-dimensional shape.

Once constructed, the fliers were fitted with color-changing reagents which react with chemicals in the environment. Think of color-changing water quality strips used in home aquariums. These reagents could measure pH, for instance, present in water vapor. While an individual sensor might give a reading higher or lower than the average, an array of fliers deployed over an area might paint a compelling picture.

An array of these devices could be deployed in the hundred or thousands from a small craft. A weather balloon or even a small drone is sufficient to carry the payload. The devices are small and incredibly lightweight, leaving energy costs at a minimum. And, importantly, they don’t need to be recovered in order to provide useful data.

“Wireless readout can be accomplished with digital image acquisition and algorithmic approaches to do color extraction,” Rogers says. “We have color-changing reagents that respond to concentrations of heavy metals in the environment, ground water concentrations of lead, cadmium, and mercury. We can do that.”

Video of Winged microchip is smallest-ever human-made flying structure

Rogers and his team knew that recovering these devices after deployment would be near-impossible and their successful use would be dependent both on the ability to gather data without retrieving them and a strategy for minimizing or eliminating pollution.

Luckily for them, and for the planet, they had that problem solved even before they started. The materials used to construct the microfliers descend from prior work in body-integrated electronic devices. Rogers described devices intended for temporary use inside the body, designed to serve a function before breaking down.

“We’ve been working over the last 10 years or so on developing foundational classes of electronic materials that can support temporary implants. Think resorbable sutures, but now in the form of fully integrated electronic devices that are performing stimulation or diagnostic functionality,” Rogers says.

Such a device could monitor the healing process of an interior surgical wound or deliver therapies inside the body. Then, when it’s no longer needed, it’s absorbed. Perhaps the most impressive example of this technology is a temporary pacemaker designed to work for finite post-operative periods in which a patient might need cardiac pacing. Rogers’ aim is to use the same technology at work in bio-resorbable technology for environmentally resorbable sensors.

The potential sensor capabilities increase in the larger two-millimeter macrofliers. The technology is still nascent and color-changing reagents are the most promising near-term application, but Rogers imagines more advanced fliers in the future. They demonstrated the potential for integrating miniaturized circuits, radios, and digital sensors, all of which could be powered through renewable sources. The macrofliers would measure levels of particulate pollution in the air by measuring the amount of sunlight striking the device. The sunlight would be measured, but it would also be captured to power the onboard electronics. Future devices could even be configured to measure the spread of airborne diseases by measuring aerosols, viruses, bacteria, and chemical hazards traveling through airways.

“These are hard to predict, and continuous monitoring capability would be really valuable. That’s a direction we’re pretty enthusiastic about. It’s going to require some additional development work around the sensor technologies,” Rogers says.

Rogers is careful to clarify that the fliers are still primarily at the proof-of-concept stage, outlining the underlying physics and sensor potential. We shouldn’t expect swarms of techno-pollen falling in our yards just yet. But sometimes the biggest technological trees grow from the smallest seeds.