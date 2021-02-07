Super Bowl 2021: Timothee Chalamet will cut at your heartstrings as Edward Scissorhands' son, Edgar, in Cadillac ad

Cadillac is partying like it's 1990 with a nostalgic Super Bowl spot inspired by Tim Burton's gothic romance film, Edward Scissorhands. The spot, which will air during the big game later tonight, was approved by Burton himself and features Timothée Chalamet (Dune) as Edward's misunderstood son, Edgar. He's got the same sharp digits as his father, which makes him a social outcast all over town. Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), who reprises her role of Kim Boggs from the original movie, just wants her son to have a normal life. Thankfully, the All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ has "hands-free super cruise," meaning that for once, Edgar's pointy fingers aren't a hinderance.

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” Burton said in a statement. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Watch the ad (containing Danny Elfman's hauntingly beautiful suite) below:

Video of All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ | ScissorHandsFree | Full Version

"We love the creative concept of Super Cruise and the LYRIQ opening up Edgar's world and bringing confidence to his daily life," explained Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer. “At a time when people are looking for an escape from the challenges of the past year, it was a privilege to revisit the beloved story of Edward Scissorhands in a fresh, modern way and showcase Cadillac's electric future during the biggest game of the year.”

Released in December of 1990, Edward Scissorhands was the Frankenstein-esque story of a boy with knives for hands (played by longtime Burton collaborator, Johnny Depp), who discovers love in a heightened version of suburbia. The film marked one of the final onscreen roles for horror icon Vincent Price, who played Edward's father, a scientist who dies before he can give his creation normal hands. In addition, the project, which was Burton's fourth directorial effort, cemented the filmmaker's keen eye for dark and fantastical visuals.

Featuring a match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV airs on CBS later this evening at 6:30 p.m. EST.