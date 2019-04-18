The Magicians Discussion: The Season 4 finale changes the show forever

WARNING: Spoilers below. Stop reading if you haven't seen Season 4, Episode 13, "No Better To Be Safe Than Sorry."

The Magicians ended its fourth season with the surprise death of a major character.

Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) was the series' de-facto hero over the course of the last few years, the lead protagonist who led us on adventures and quests and mission to save his friends, to save the world. He felt indispensable to the overall story of The Magicians in a way few characters do, which makes his death in the Season 4 finale all the more shocking.

Quentin sacrificed himself to save his friends, to save magic, which felt like a fitting choice for the character but left fans blindsided and confused as to how the series could possibly move past such a loss.

For the last time this season, we're Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse and boy, do we have some thoughts on the strange choices made in the Season 4 finale. Come rant along with us.

Alyssa: So, I have a lot to say, but let’s start at the beginning. Penny, Alice, and Quentin successfully separate Julia from the Sister and get her back, albeit bleeding profusely and unable to heal because of all of her goddess residuals. With Julia unconscious, Penny has to make the choice for her: human or god. Even with the Binder there offering funny commentary, I hated this. Julia once again doesn’t get a choice in what happens to her. Penny chooses for her to be human because, duh, he wants to keep his girlfriend. But Julia’s agency is taken away. Again.

Jessica: Not only was this showdown such a letdown — why end on last week’s cliffhanger if the battle was going to last less than a minute into the finale? — but this episode walked back everything Season 4 has worked towards when it comes to Julia’s story. We spent so much of this season trying to uncover her true nature, why she seemed to be straddling the line between Goddess and human, what that meant for her. We finally learn it’s up to her to choose — thank you, Binder — and she spends considerable time warring over that choice before it’s put in the hands of a man who’s known her for what, a few weeks tops? Yes, Penny 23 loves Julia, but he loves a version of Julia that doesn’t exist anymore so why is he the deciding factor in such a life-changing dilemma? To say I was pissed about this is an understatement, fam.

Alyssa: It was such a bizarre creative choice to me! Like, Julia’s story for the past four seasons has been how she has fought to become the person that SHE wants to be. After not getting into Brakebills, everything that went down with Reynard, becoming a goddess, becoming sort of not a goddess, everything, Julia was still working to maintain control of her life. She wasn’t just going to sit there and accept whatever shitty hand the world dealt her. And then finally, when she can make a choice for herself, that’s taken away. What the actual hell. She should have been angrier at Penny 23, honestly.

Jessica: And that’s the other thing I’m still baffled by, it took entire scenes before we found out what choice PENNY made. He interacted with Alice and Quentin and Margo and the whole time I was just shouting at my screen, “What about Julia?!” We only find out she’s human again, and unable to do magic because she’s perfectly put together now, through an interaction between Julia and her nurse scenes later. She doles out one rant to Penny about his arrogance in deciding that for her, he gives puppy eyes and the sad excuse of not wanting to lose her again, and then all is forgiven? I’m sorry but no. No woman would forgive something that monumentally f*cked up so quickly, if ever. (Read: “No woman” is me. I would never forgive that.)

Alyssa: I 100% agree. That made me want to flip a table. Another relationship that I am still baffled by is Margo and Josh. Cool, he’s not a fish anymore! And I guess they’re in love now? I could get behind this if we had been given evidence that that’s where the relationship was heading, but I just feel like this declaration was unearned. I’m still mad that Margo would ever stay behind from a rescue mission for Eliot to help out some guy that she was banging because that is just so inconsistent with everything we know about her character up to that point. Sure, she’ll roam the desert picking out black grains of sand and fighting misogynistic warlords in order to get Eliot back, but when the actual mission comes around, nah, she’ll just stay home? No. No.

Jessica: Again, it’s as if the writers took every storyline they worked on all season and just chucked them on a raging funeral pyre. I can see that there’s affection and trust there between Margo and Josh, I can even imagine a romance between them eventually, but Margo is not the type to forsake her family — and Eliot is her family — for a friends-with-benefits situation. And let’s be clear, until this episode, that’s all Josh Hoberman was. They’ve banged and argued about Fillory and that’s pretty much it. Why have we been working so hard to give these female characters like Margo and Julia agency only to rip it away from them in just two scenes? I’m at a complete loss.

Alyssa: Agreed. It felt so inconsistent. But at least they let her go on the second rescue mission to get Eliot, once and for all. After an ENTIRE SEASON of not having Real Eliot back with the group, it was good to have him call Margo Bambi again. While I still think it was a mistake to keep them apart for the whole season, it warmed my heart to see these besties back together. However, there was still the whole matter of getting rid of those gods after imprisoning them, and that’s where things get even trickier.

Jessica: Yes, because as we all know, throwing them out with the trash is not an option. After Kady recruits the global population of hedge witches to help cast the incorporate bond because Everett’s drained the magical reservoir in Fillory and our ragtag bunch is not powerful enough on their own to cage the siblings, we’re still left with the age-old question: How do you destroy a God? The answer: You don’t. Josh and Q travel to the God realm — which is really just a boring cubicle space populated by a golf-crazed managerial type. (White men be lovin' their golf, am I right?) The guy proves somewhat useful though, telling Josh and Q that the best way to get rid of the twins is to throw them into The Seam, which is basically like a magical black hole. And where is The Seam? The Mirror World, of course! God, can we ever escape this place?

Alyssa: Not yet! Before heading into the Seam, we got another confirmation that Qualice was the ship that the writers had chosen, with these two deciding once and for all to be a couple. Color me unimpressed. That romantic relationship was unhealthy for both of them in the past, and to have it retconned as this positive thing just rubs me the wrong way. While I agree that Q and Alice make a good team when they’re working together with magic, it just never translated to a good relationship. But anyway, they confess their love to each other and then head into the Mirror World with 23, and it all seems like it will go off without a hitch, but that’s never the case. After tossing in the Sister, Everett shows up to steal the other god’s power and become a god himself. But don’t worry! He’ll be a good one! He won’t go mad with power at all! After Everett breaks the mirror in the hope of forcing everyone’s hand, we finally realize the importance of Q’s discipline, repair of small objects. Risking it all by using magic to fix the mirror and send away the evil god for good, Q ends up killing Everett, and himself. Yes, Quentin Coldwater, the main protagonist of The Magicians, is dead.

Jessica: I think it’s safe to talk about his now but when we were sent screeners that mentioned Jason Ralph and had a letter from the showrunners attached, I knew we were in for it. Still, watching Q die felt… well, I don’t know how it felt, really. I’m still processing. All I know is Quentin Coldwater deserved better than that. Jason Ralph did too. Now maybe Ralph wanted to leave? Actors like to jump to different projects after playing one character for so long. But even if this was his decision, the way Q goes just felt so hollow and unearned. This season we saw Julia grapple with her humanity, we saw Alice trying to make amends, we saw Margo discover who she is without the crutch of Eliot, we saw Kady become the leader of the hedge witches. It was a very female-driven installment of the series and I personally loved that. But, if you knew you were saying goodbye to a character as integral and important to the story as Quentin Coldwater, why in the hell didn’t you give him more to do? He mourned his dad, he whined about missing Eliot and wanting to save him, he found out he could fix mugs, he forgave Alice. Am I missing something or did he have a pretty uneventful season? You don’t kill off your main character after an uneventful season!

Alyssa: While I agree that he didn’t have an eventful season and I really agree that it feels like a mistake to kill him off, I did really appreciate the scenes between Q and OG Penny in the underworld. Quentin has struggled with his depression, feeling like he doesn’t matter or belong, and dealt with suicidal thoughts for so long, and him asking if he was really a hero or if he had just found a way to kill himself broke me. Reader, I sobbed. This whole interaction proved what a great actor Ralph is, which makes losing him all the worse. However, while I am usually 10000% on board with Magicians Musical Moments, the A-Ha around the fire fell relatively flat for me.

Jessica: Corny doesn’t even begin to cover it. Plus, we’ve already had our musical moment this season and it was glorious. Why the need for a follow-up during such an emotional, pivotal scene? I agree that the Underworld stuff felt refreshing after Q’s untimely demise, and it did a good job of reminding us who this character was, what was important to him, and how much adversity he’s overcome in his life. But I also hated the Underworld scenes because it dashed any hope I had of Q coming back as a “Penny-in-training” type, pulling strings from down under. He’s well and truly gone and I’m just not ready to accept that. As ridiculous as adding a musical moment into the finale was, I’m not ashamed to admit I still bawled like a baby when the group started chucking mementos of Q in the fire. The mug. The egg. The f*cking peach! I can’t withstand this kind of emotional terrorism.

Alyssa: Not to get fixated on ships, but we need to talk about the Queliot of it all. Now that we’ve seen that the writers had Qualice decided as endgame, why did they even have everything that went down in Episode 5 happen? If Eliot was so in love with Quentin, why not even give them a goddamn reunion? They never even had a moment together after the real Eliot was back. Quentin fought so hard to get him back up to that point, and we get nothing? While I guess you could argue that Quentin did what he promised to do — die to save Eliot if need be — it wasn’t really FOR Eliot. It was for everyone. Which is beautiful in its own way, but not at all what it felt like this season was building towards.

Jessica: I can’t believe I’m about to say this but f*ck it: The Magicians queerbaited us, y’all. They queerbaited us all season and then killed off a major queer character. I’m struggling to accept that this is the same show we’ve come to love over the course of four seasons. You’re absolutely right about Queliot. Why lean in so hard to that relationship, why have Eliot’s almost-confession to Q be his “moment” in the Happy Place, why have Q so obsessed with saving Eliot this entire season if there was nothing there? If you knew Qualice was endgame and Q was going to die and Queliot was never even going to be gifted a reunion before it all went down? It’s almost offensive how quickly the show just wrote this pairing off, not to mention the pacing and writing in this finale felt sloppy and, dare I say, lazy? If you’re going for shock and awe, at least plot the story well.

Next Season

Alyssa: Honestly, after this episode, I am having a hard time being optimistic about the next season. Sure, through some hand waving about pain, Julia gets magic back so I guess Penny 23 is forgiven? I sincerely hope that it is not just brushed away after what happened, but I feel like it might be. Surprisingly, I am interested in what happens with Alice running the Library, but I am not quite sure how they’ll tie that in with the group now that Quentin is gone. Eliot (looking surprisingly over Q’s death, COME ON PEOPLE) and Margo have a lot to deal with in Fillory, which is apparently 300 years ahead of them in time and cursed. Cool. And of course, as usual, we have no update on Kady despite her spending most of the season wishing she was dead so she could be with Penny again. I really wish the writers gave a shit about Kady.

Jessica: Alice’s head librarian title is the only thing I find myself caring about at the moment. Julia and Penny 23’s relationship feels so gross at this point, I just can’t imagine becoming invested in it. More Fillory nonsense does not sound appealing either, especially when Eliot seems so devoid of any emotion regarding Q’s death. Maybe some of the monster’s personality has rubbed off on him and we’ll see the consequences of his possession next season? I hope so, because our Eliot should be having a rough time of it right now and yet, he’s more zen than we’ve ever seen him. I know I should care about Josh (and Fen), I just don’t. And I sincerely hope Kady’s sitting on a throne surrounded by her hedge witch minions right now but I’m fully prepared to go episodes, hell the entire season, without seeing her. Really, Q felt like the glue that bonded these characters together in so many ways. Without him, we’re left asking what this show looks like. And not in a good way, the interesting way that feels progressive and bold and like the writers are taking risks that will pay off. More in the “it feels pointless to continue watching” way, which is such a sad thing to admit but it’s a feeling I can’t escape right now.

Alyssa: I will still be checking out the next season because when The Magicians is great, it’s so great, but I agree. I am having a really hard time being optimistic about what’s ahead. I hope I have to eat my words and it’s the best season ever, but woof, you guys. This was a tough finale for a show I really love. Fillory forever, I guess?