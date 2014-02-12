These 11 epic Pacific Rim fan-art valentines are a rocket punch to the heart

Valentine's Day meets the magnificent monster mash of Pacific Rim with these clever, hand-painted Cupid cards by Portland, Ore., artist and illustrator Benjamin Dewey. The movie's rousing, macho dialogue is perfect to create these cavity-inducing, semi-serious declarations of love for sci-fi geeks and their sweethearts. Feel the heat between Raleigh, Mori, Tendo, Dr. Newt and Stacker Pentecost as they rally your heartstrings to rouse the romantic beast in us all.

Cancel solitude this Valentine's Day and take a peek ...

(Via Nerd Approved)