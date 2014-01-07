Skip to main content
SYFY
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Shows
TV News
Watch Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TZGZ
Schedule
SYFY WIRE NEWS
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Shows
Watch Shows
View All
Alien News Desk
Cosplay Melee
Cyanide and Happiness Shorts
Dallas & Robo
Devil May Care
Don't Feed the Humans
Dr. Havoc's Diary
The Expanse
Face Off
Face Off: Game Face
Futurama
Hell Den
Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge
Killjoys
Magical Girl Friendship Squad
The Movie Show
Paranormal Witness
The Pole
Purgatony
Resident Alien
Science!
SYFY @ The 'Con
Van Helsing
Who Wants To Be A Superhero
Wild Life
Wynonna Earp
Full Episodes
Watch Full Episodes
View All
Top Shows On SYFY
Van Helsing
S5 E8 : Deep Trouble
Watch Now
Van Helsing
S5 E7 : Graveyard Smash
Watch Now
Van Helsing
S5 E6 : Carpe Noctis
Watch Now
Movies
Top Movies
View All
Zombie Tidal Wave
Watch Now
6-Headed Shark Attack
Watch Now
TZGZ
Schedule
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Menu
More
More Syfy
Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
TZGZ
Schedule
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
SYFY WIRE News
Search
Videos
12 Videos
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Do Raccoons Stink?
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
OMG!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Keep In Mind, We Gotta Go Back
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Snakes in My Face!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Just a Coffin of Rats...No Biggie
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
That's an Alligator Dude!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Just Touch it Again...
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
I Don't Know What That Is. I'm Scared!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
I Almost Just Peed My Pants!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Oh Lord Have Mercy!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
These Drawers Are Tight!
Total Blackout
Season
2
, Episode
0
Tarantulas To Be Exact!
View All Videos
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message